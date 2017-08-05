Watch Foo Fighters Cover “Mountain Song” With Perry Farrell at Lollapalooza Aftershow

Foo Fighters aren’t on the official Lollapalooza bill, but that didn’t stop them from performing a three-and-a-half hour, 32-song surprise show at Chicago’s 1,100-capacity Metro last night. As Billboard notes, the band played songs from throughout their career as well as their forthcoming album Concrete and Gold. They also covered Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” with vocals from Perry Farrell. Watch clips of that cover and check out the setlist below.

Setlist (via Consequence of Sound):

Aurora

Run (New Song)

All My Life

Times Like These

White Limo

Learn to Fly

The Sky Is a Neighborhood (New song)

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Big Me

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

La Dee Da (New song)

Walk

These Days

My Hero

Skin and Bones

Dirty Water

Rope

Arlandria

Sunday Rain (New song)

Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell)

Monkey Wrench

This Is a Call

I’ll Stick Around

Miss You (The Rolling Stones cover)

Under Pressure (Queen cover)

Stay With Me (Faces cover)

Breakdown (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Best of You

Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)

Everlong