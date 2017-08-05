News \
Watch Foo Fighters Cover “Mountain Song” With Perry Farrell at Lollapalooza Aftershow
Foo Fighters aren’t on the official Lollapalooza bill, but that didn’t stop them from performing a three-and-a-half hour, 32-song surprise show at Chicago’s 1,100-capacity Metro last night. As Billboard notes, the band played songs from throughout their career as well as their forthcoming album Concrete and Gold. They also covered Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” with vocals from Perry Farrell. Watch clips of that cover and check out the setlist below.
Setlist (via Consequence of Sound):
Aurora
Run (New Song)
All My Life
Times Like These
White Limo
Learn to Fly
The Sky Is a Neighborhood (New song)
Something From Nothing
The Pretender
Big Me
Cold Day in the Sun
Congregation
La Dee Da (New song)
Walk
These Days
My Hero
Skin and Bones
Dirty Water
Rope
Arlandria
Sunday Rain (New song)
Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell)
Monkey Wrench
This Is a Call
I’ll Stick Around
Miss You (The Rolling Stones cover)
Under Pressure (Queen cover)
Stay With Me (Faces cover)
Breakdown (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)
Best of You
Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)
Everlong