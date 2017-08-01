Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Chicago Show

Foo Fighters have announced a last-minute show this Friday in Chicago. Tickets are on sale as of 11 a.m. Central.

Surprise! See you at @metrochicago Friday, 8.4.17. Tickets on sale today at 11am local time. https://t.co/DImaofin2h pic.twitter.com/6qi6kxEcI5 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 1, 2017

The late-night performance seemed intended as an after-party for attendees of Lollapalooza, which kicks off Friday. No word if we’re in for any additional Foos surprises during Lolla; they aren’t one of this year’s performing bands.

Foo Fighters’ ninth album Concrete and Gold is out September 15.