Flying Lotus Announces 3D North American Tour With Thundercat

Flying Lotus is bringing a new 3D live set to venues across North America. The producer’s new multimedia 3D experience premiered at FYF Fest in June, complete with giant screens, an elaborate light show, and a gory, Kuso-esque performance podium. He’ll be touring his new, multimedia-heavy show throughout October and November. Thundercat will support. Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 25.

See the full list of dates below, and read our recent interview with FlyLo about his recent feature film Kuso here.

SAT 10/14 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Forever w/ Thundercat

SUN 10/15 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Forever w/ Thundercat

THU 10/26 LAS VEGAS, NV Brooklyn Bowl

FRI 10/27 SAN DIEGO, CA Observatory North Park

SAT 10/28 PHOENIX, AZ The Van Buren

MON 10/30 HOUSTON, TX House of Blues

TUE 10/31 AUSTIN, TX Emo’s

WED 11/01 NEW ORLEANS, LA The Joy Theatre

THU 11/02 ATLANTA, GA Tabernacle

FRI 11/03 NORFOLK, VA NorVa

SAT 11/04 PHILADELPHIA, PA Electric Factory

SUN 11/05 WASHINGTON, DC Echostage

MON 11/06 NEW YORK, NY Brooklyn Steel

THU 11/09 MONTREAL, QC Metropolis

FRI 11/10 TORONTO, ON The Danforth Music Hall

SAT 11/11 CINCINNATI, OH Madison Theater

SUN 11/12 DETROIT, MI Royal Oak Music Hall

TUE 11/14 CHICAGO, IL The Riviera Theatre

WED 11/15 MINNEAPOLIS, MN First Avenue

THU 11/16 KANSAS CITY, MO The Truman KC

FRI 11/17 DENVER, CO EXDO

SAT 11/18 SALT LAKE CITY, UT The Depot

MON 11/20 VANCOUVER, BC Vogue Theatre

TUE 11/21 SEATTLE, WA The Paramount Theatre

WED 11/22 PORTLAND, OR Roseland