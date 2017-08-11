Florist – “Glowing Brightly”

Florist’s new single, “Glowing Brightly” is the perfect soundtrack to the mid-August blues. Over hazy synths and minimalist guitar, vocalist Emily Sprague mirrors the dream-like daze and melancholia of the increasingly shorter days: “I just want love / I just want sun I just want your company / Silhouette of a mountain in the dark / Is there anything more beautiful than afternoon? / Or a quiet summer night while the rainstorm gently cries.” The band’s second studio album, If Blue Could Be Happiness, is due on September 29th off of Double Double Whammy. Listen to “Glowing Brightly” below.