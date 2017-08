Fifth Harmony has released “Angel,” the second single from their upcoming third album. The self-titled LP, due out August 25, will be the group’s first since Camila Cabello’s departure in December of last year. The trap-tinged track is marked by a distorted vocal sample and rapid-fire, triplet-filled verses from Ally, Normani, Dinah, and Lauren. Their first release from the album was last month’s “Down” featuring Gucci Mane. Listen to “Angel” below.

[Billboard]