Here Are Feist’s 16 Questions About Pleasure, Finally

When Feist returned earlier this year with her excellent album Pleasure, she had some questions for her interviewers, too. “Normally press is such a strange conveyer belt of people, and you get these brief little moments,” Feist told SPIN earlier this year. She wanted to keep “some sort of artifact from each of those interviews,” so that “maybe, in another 20 years, there’s a thousand of them, and then there’s a interesting book, or some kind of polling, like polling the world.” She compared her “Pleasure Questionnaire” to the Proust Questionnaire, the list of personality questions popularized by French writer Marcel Proust.

At the time, Feist declined to share the full list of questions with us. (“It seemed a little impractical and I was being idealistic, thinking that everyone would want to take part in this poll,” she explained.) Now, though, the Pleasure Questionnaire is available as a form on Feist’s website, where you can respond to prompts like “Describe a beautiful memory that has never happened to you” and submit your answers to Feist herself. Do so here, or simply muse on her questions below.