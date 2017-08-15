News \
Here Are Feist’s 16 Questions About Pleasure, Finally
When Feist returned earlier this year with her excellent album Pleasure, she had some questions for her interviewers, too. “Normally press is such a strange conveyer belt of people, and you get these brief little moments,” Feist told SPIN earlier this year. She wanted to keep “some sort of artifact from each of those interviews,” so that “maybe, in another 20 years, there’s a thousand of them, and then there’s a interesting book, or some kind of polling, like polling the world.” She compared her “Pleasure Questionnaire” to the Proust Questionnaire, the list of personality questions popularized by French writer Marcel Proust.
At the time, Feist declined to share the full list of questions with us. (“It seemed a little impractical and I was being idealistic, thinking that everyone would want to take part in this poll,” she explained.) Now, though, the Pleasure Questionnaire is available as a form on Feist’s website, where you can respond to prompts like “Describe a beautiful memory that has never happened to you” and submit your answers to Feist herself. Do so here, or simply muse on her questions below.
Who do you trust most and why?
What are 5 words to describe the way you experience sadness?
Do you feel you know more or less than you did 10 years ago? How so?
How old are you?
What makes you feel tenderness?
When you’re not feeling well, do you tend towards isolation or socializing? Or, what are your tendencies?
Do you feel your memory is accurate, and if not, describe the direction it leans.
Do you have a private ritual or superstition?
Do you have any secrets that actually don’t need to be secrets anymore?
Describe a beautiful memory that has never happened to you.
What are 10 words to describe the way you experience joy?
Do you experience the most pressure from outside or inside yourself?
Describe a lonely day in one sentence.
What do you hope will be a description of you in 25 years?
What are 10 words to describe the person you love most?
What are 10 words to describe the person who loves you most?