Video: Father John Misty – “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution”

“Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution,” Father John Misty’s dystopian Pure Comedy cut, now has an equally bleak video. Directed by Chris Hopewell–who also helmed Radiohead’s similarly striking “Burn the Witch” clip–it offers a relatively literal narrative take on the song’s lyrics, which depict the aftermath of an upheaval of the global order that hasn’t quite delivered on its promise of liberation to all people. Watch it below.