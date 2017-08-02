News \
Eminem Is Producing a Movie About Battle Rap
Eminem is co-producing an upcoming satirical comedy film about battle rap and race relations. Alongside him as co-producers: Castlevania producer Adi Shankar and artist manager/Shady Records co-founder Paul Rosenberg.
Bodied is directed by Joseph Kahn, known for top-shelf music videos like Eminem’s “Without Me” and Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.” Kahn co-wrote the script, along with battle rapper Alex “Kid Twist” Larsen. Appropriately, the film is set to feature a wealth of real-life battle rap talent—Dizaster, Dumbfounded, Hollow Da Don, and Loaded Lux—as well as Brat Pack icon Anthony Michael Hall and hip-hop personality Charlamagne tha God.
Bodied premieres September 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Plot details are scarce, but we do know it’s about a grad student who wades into competitive battle-rap culture and attendant questions about race and appropriation while working on his thesis.
Watch the trailer—in which someone doing a good impression of a dweeby white grad student gets bodied in a rap battle—below.
Our #TIFF17 Midnight Madness Opening Night Film is @JosephKahn’s BODIED, with Anthony Michael Hall, Debra Wilson, @cthagod and @CalumWorthy. pic.twitter.com/MNZ6C2Vkiy
