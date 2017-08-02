Eminem is co-producing an upcoming satirical comedy film about battle rap and race relations. Alongside him as co-producers: Castlevania producer Adi Shankar and artist manager/Shady Records co-founder Paul Rosenberg.

Bodied is directed by Joseph Kahn, known for top-shelf music videos like Eminem’s “Without Me” and Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.” Kahn co-wrote the script, along with battle rapper Alex “Kid Twist” Larsen. Appropriately, the film is set to feature a wealth of real-life battle rap talent—Dizaster, Dumbfounded, Hollow Da Don, and Loaded Lux—as well as Brat Pack icon Anthony Michael Hall and hip-hop personality Charlamagne tha God.

Bodied premieres September 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Plot details are scarce, but we do know it’s about a grad student who wades into competitive battle-rap culture and attendant questions about race and appropriation while working on his thesis.

Watch the trailer—in which someone doing a good impression of a dweeby white grad student gets bodied in a rap battle—below.