Drake Isn’t on the Billboard Hot 100 for the First Time Since 2009

The record streak is over: Drake is absent from the Billboard Hot 100 for the very first time since his debut hit, “Best I Ever Had,” debuted on the chart in 2009, ending an unprecedented run of 431 consecutive weeks on the Hot 100.

On the latest Hot 100 (dated Aug. 26), the superstar’s two tracks from the previous week’s tally depart: “Passionfruit” falls from No. 81 and “Signs” disappears from No. 100.

As previously noted, Drake became the first artist ever to log eight straight years on the Hot 100 in May, dating to the entrance of “Best I Ever Had” on May 23, 2009, at No. 92, on its way to a No. 2 peak. Since then, he had appeared on every Hot 100 since, either in a lead or featured role (and often, both).

Here’s an updated look at the artists with the most consecutive weeks on the Hot 100 since the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception:

Most Consecutive Weeks on Billboard Hot 100

431, Drake

326, Lil Wayne

216, Rihanna

207, Nicki Minaj

161, Chris Brown

159, JAY-Z

152, Nelly

141, Kenny Chesney

139, Destiny’s Child

139, Katy Perry

139, Taylor Swift

Within his endeavor of endurance, Drake has stormed to some impressive Hot 100 achievements:

He currently boasts 157 charted titles, the most among soloists and second-most among all artists only to the Glee cast’s 207. Deep into his 431-week run, he passed Lil Wayne, now with 136 Hot 100 visits, for the most appearances among solo acts.

Drake also set the record – twice­ – for the most entries on the Hot 100 by an artist in a single week. On the chart dated May 21, 2016, he claimed 20 positions on the Hot 100, spurred by the arrival of songs from his Views album. He rewrote that mark on April 8, 2017, when tunes from his More LifeLP helped push him to 24 simultaneous charted titles.

Drake linked 51 consecutive weeks in the Hot 100’s top 10, the longest string for a solo male, trailing only Katy Perry’s 69 straight weeks (2010-11) and The Chainsmokers’ 61 (2016-17). Drake’s streak started on Oct. 3, 2015, when “Hotline Bling” rose 16-9, and he wouldn’t vacate the region again until Sept. 24, 2016, when “One Dance,” featuring WizKid and Kyla, dropped 11-9.

“Dance,” a No. 1 for 10 weeks, gave the Toronto native his first Hot 100 leader as a lead act, after he previously topped the chart as featured on two Rihanna songs: “What’s My Name?,” for one week in 2010, and “Work,” for nine weeks in 2016.

