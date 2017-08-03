Stream Downtown Boys’ New Album Cost of Living

Today, Downtown Boys shared their third full-length album and Sub Pop Records debut Cost of Living on NPR. In anticipation of the album’s official release next week, the politically-minded punk rockers announced a summer tour, and released the singles “A Wall” and “Lips That Bite.” The album, produced by Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto, is a follow-up to 2015’s Full Communism.

You can stream the full album via NPR before its official release date on August 11.