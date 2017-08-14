Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s version of “Despacito” is #1 for a 14th week, tying for the second-longest-ever run at the top of the Hot 100. The song’s video is YouTube’s most-viewed ever. One honor it won’t receive: an MTV Video Music Award. “Despacito” was not submitted for VMAs consideration, MTV told the AP today.

Universal Music Latin Entertainment’s retort: MTV wasn’t playing “Despacito” on its main channel or MTV2 anyway. “We would welcome MTV’s decision to recognize Spanish-language videos on its main channel and the Music Video Awards program,” the label said in a statement. “Despacito” is played on MTV Tres, MTV’s Latin channel.

Universal Music Latin didn’t comment on why the video wasn’t submitted for awards consideration; MTV didn’t comment on its programming decisions. Two things worth noting: First, the flagship MTV channel doesn’t play many music videos. Second, the version of “Despacito” currently reigning at #1 in the U.S. is the Justin Bieber-featuring remix, which doesn’t have a video of its own.

“Despacito,” the song, will be recognized at the VMAs in the “song of the summer” category, MTV said. The full list of nominees will be announced next week. The VMAs air August 27.

Luis Fonsi, for his part, doesn’t sound too put out. “Awards are very important but what bigger award [is there] than having the most watched video in the world in history?,” Fonsi told AP, referring to the “Despacito” YouTube record. “Hopefully it’ll win some awards down the line, down the road, but I think I got the biggest one so far, straight from the people.”

Who knows—if “Despacito” manages to hang on until October, maybe they’ll have to play it on the new TRL.