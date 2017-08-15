Death From Above Announce New Album Outrage! Is Now, Release “Never Swim Alone” Video

Rock duo Death From Above have announce their new album Outrage! Is Now, which arrives September 8 via Warner Bros. and Last Gang Records. This LP follows up 2014’s The Physical World and will be the band’s first since dropping “1979” from their name.

The announcement comes with the new song “Never Swim Alone,” which follows up June’s “Freeze Me.” Death From Above will also go on tour this fall. Catch the dates and “Never Swim Alone” below.

Outrage! Is Now tracklist:

1. “Nomad”

2. “Freeze Me”

3. “Caught Up”

4. “Outrage! Is Now”

5. “Never Swim Alone”

6. “Moonlight”

7. “Statues”

8. “All I C Is U & Me”

9. “NVR 4EVR”

10. “Holy Books”

Death From Above tour dates:

September 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

October 20 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

October 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 23 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

October 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

October 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

October 31 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

November 2 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

November 3 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

November 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

November 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

November 10 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

November 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

November 13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

November 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

November 17 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

November 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

November 20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

November 21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore

November 23 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

November 24 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

November 25 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ O’Brian’s Event Centre

November 27 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

December 1 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix