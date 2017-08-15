News \
Death From Above Announce New Album Outrage! Is Now, Release “Never Swim Alone” Video
Rock duo Death From Above have announce their new album Outrage! Is Now, which arrives September 8 via Warner Bros. and Last Gang Records. This LP follows up 2014’s The Physical World and will be the band’s first since dropping “1979” from their name.
The announcement comes with the new song “Never Swim Alone,” which follows up June’s “Freeze Me.” Death From Above will also go on tour this fall. Catch the dates and “Never Swim Alone” below.
Outrage! Is Now tracklist:
1. “Nomad”
2. “Freeze Me”
3. “Caught Up”
4. “Outrage! Is Now”
5. “Never Swim Alone”
6. “Moonlight”
7. “Statues”
8. “All I C Is U & Me”
9. “NVR 4EVR”
10. “Holy Books”
Death From Above tour dates:
September 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
October 20 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
October 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
October 23 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
October 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
October 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
October 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
October 31 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
November 2 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
November 3 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
November 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
November 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
November 10 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
November 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
November 13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
November 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
November 17 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
November 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
November 20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
November 21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore
November 23 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall
November 24 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
November 25 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ O’Brian’s Event Centre
November 27 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
December 1 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix