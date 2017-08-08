David Letterman Un-Retires With New Netflix Show

David Letterman retired just long enough to grow a beard like Michael Stipe’s, and now he’s signed on for a Netflix show. The as-yet-untitled series is expected to debut next year with a run of six episodes. Each will be pre-recorded and feature an interview with a high-profile guest, as well as “in-the-field segments” in which Letterman will explore topics of personal interest outside the studio.

The announcement marks the latest comedy coup for Netflix, which has recently signed on stars like Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, Louis C. K., and Amy Schumer in its bid to release a new stand-up special every week this year.

Letterman retired from The Late Show in 2015. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first,” he joked in a press release announcing the new Netflix project. “Thanks for watching, drive safely.” [THR]