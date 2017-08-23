Dave Grohl Says There’s “One Thing Missing” From Possible Nirvana Reunion

In a recent interview with The Times UK, Dave Grohl didn’t exactly rule out the possibility of a Nirvana reunion similar to the one that took place during the 2014 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

“I got together with my old bandmates, Krist [Novoselic] and Pat [Smear], and guests including Joan Jett and Lorde, and we played those songs again,” the Foo Fighters frontman said. “It sounded just like it did, but of course with one thing missing. We hadn’t played a Nirvana set since Kurt died. Could we do that again? I don’t know.”

Dave, if you do get the band back together again, we suggest using a Kurt Cobain hologram.