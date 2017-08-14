One of the Chappelle’s Show’s most famous skits is the Making the Band parody, featuring the line “Dylan, Dylan, Dylan…” The person Chappelle was making fun of was Dylan Dilinjah, who was a member of the show’s eponymous band. Dylan and Dave Chappelle also have apparently never actually met. That changed last Thursday at Chappelle’s party at the House of Vans, where he met up with the former reality show star. Chappelle didn’t forget to recite the skit’s most famous line for this historic occasion.

Watch the meeting below. Also, Dylan still raps: He mentions in the video’s caption that he has a new album coming on September 15.