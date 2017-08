Damien Chazelle has never had a Twitter until today, when the La La Land director logged on to tell us something very important.

Decided to join Twitter because I feel a responsibility to add my voice to the chorus. (1/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

The Trump administration is openly endorsing Nazism and white supremacy. It's that simple. (2/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

We're living a historic moment. Things don't often come this clear-cut. Anyone in a position of power who stays silent is complicit. (3/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

I hold out hope. That the GOP will come to its senses and call for impeachment. (4/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That voters lured by Trump's economic promises will finally wake up. And that we as a country will learn from this. (5/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That this moment will do away once and for all with "politics don't affect me", "I don't feel like voting", etc. (6/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

That the epic moral failure we're witnessing now will inspire a new activism. (7/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

Might be naive. But in the meantime, I'm gonna try to do whatever I can. I gotta believe every little bit helps. (8/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

And call on the GOP as passionately as possible: impeach this loathsome misogynist racist. (10/10) — Damien Chazelle (@DSChazelle) August 16, 2017

