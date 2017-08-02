Watch Coldplay Cover Linkin Park’s “Crawling” in Honor of Chester Bennington

Coldplay’s Chris Martin paid tribute to Chester Bennington during his band’s concert Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the first of their North American tour. Martin performed a solo version of Linkin Park’s “Crawling” on the piano in honor of the late singer, who died last month. ““I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right,” Martin said after restarting the song a few seconds in. Linkin Park MC Mike Shinoda later described the cover as “beautiful” on Instagram. Watch clips of the performance below.

#soundon Chris Martin paying tribute to the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. Moving moment. #coldplay #chesterbennington #crawlingwithcoldplay A post shared by YoonSeok-George Lee (@roadforestnyc) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXRprTPgHmX/