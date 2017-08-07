Coldplay’s Chris Martin Pays Tribute to Local Football Team: “Ohhhh Redskins. Oh Redskins. Ohhh Redskins. Ohhhh.”

During Coldplay’s concert at FedEx Field in Washington D.C. Sunday night, frontman Chris Martin sang a little song for the local NFL team. “One more for your football team,” Martin said after performing “Green Eyes,” the Washington Post reports. “We’re going to change gears. This is going to give you good luck for your football team.”

He then launched into a brief ditty that went like this: “Ohhhh Redskins. Oh Redskins. Ohhh Redskins. Ohhhh.”

Beautiful. Watch clips of the performance below.