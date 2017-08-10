Vicky Cornell Says Chris Cornell Statue Will Be Built in Seattle

Vicky Cornell spoke to The Seattle Times about the process of both mourning her husband Chris Cornell, who passed away in May, as well as finding ways to celebrate his rich legacy. In the interview, she mentioned that sculptor Wayne Toth is designing a statue of the singer to be placed at an as-of-yet undetermined spot in Seattle. “[Toth] has already given me a design and the children and I love it,” Cornell said, also expressing that she’d love suggestions from fans regarding potential locations for the statue.

In addition, Vicky Cornell has committed $100,000 toward a music therapy program in her husband’s name that will run through the Seattle-based non-profit Childhaven, a charity to which the singer donated in recent years. Childhaven benefits children who have been abused or neglected, as well as working with parents to ensure they are doing the best for their child. Cornell explained that this was a cause about which her husband was very passionate. “[Chris’] promise was to help the most vulnerable children,” she said. “My vow now is to keep his promise, and what better way to honor Chris and his hometown than by creating a music program to help these babies heal.”

She also explained that the proceeds from Cornell’s final single, “The Promise” (from the soundtrack to this year’s film of the same name) would be donated to the International Rescue Committee benefiting refugees. Read the full interview here.