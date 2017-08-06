Watch Chance the Rapper Bring Out Vic Mensa and Francis & the Lights at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is held in Chicago, which, as we all know, is Chance the Rapper’s domain. And yesterday, he held court at Grant Park, delivering a 20-song set that featured guest appearances from Vic Mensa and Francis & the Lights. Mensa came out to perform “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and his own “Didn’t I (Say I Didn’t),” while Francis assisted with his “May I Have This Dance (Remix)” and Chance’s “Summer Friends.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.