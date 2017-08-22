Preview a New Chance The Rapper Song That Sounds Very Fun

A lot has happened to expand Chance The Rapper’s public profile in the year-plus since he released Coloring Book, not least of all winning the Grammy for Best New Artist and appearing on a #1 single thanks to DJ Khaled. He already seemed like a big deal back then — the kind of artist who could play SNL without a recording contract or steal the spotlight on a Kanye West album — and now he’s indisputably one of the biggest names in music. So anticipation for his next full-length project will be even more feverish this time around. And if it includes the song he previewed on Instagram today, it might just live up to the hype!

As Pitchfork points out, Chance uploaded footage of himself listening to his own unreleased song, a typically jubilant retro hip-hop track with talkbox funk vocals and a swipe at overzealous smartphone users. It’s captioned “Mr. #1dubplate,” a phrase Chance uses to identify himself on the track. Enjoy it below.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.