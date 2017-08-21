Chance The Rapper & The Social Experiment – “Gimme A Call” ft. Taylor Bennett

Chance The Rapper’s brother Taylor Bennett just put up a playlist of unmixed, throwaway tracks that includes an unreleased song from Chance and the Social Experiment called “Gimme A Call” that features a verse from Bennett. The Social Experiment’s last release was 2015’s Surf. Bennett says that the playlist will only be available for a week, so listen below via MissInfo while you can.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.