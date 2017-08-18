Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” (Latin Trap Remix)

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is not only one of the most commonly-heard songs pouring out of cars in the five boroughs of New York City; it’s a Top 10 hit. Now, the Bronx rapper has posted an official “Latin Trap Remix” of the increasingly ubiquitous hit, in which she raps sections of the verses in Spanish. Also added is a verse from Dominican trap rapper Messiah.

Cardi’s father is Dominican, and she said she released the song “to make my dad side of the family proud.” Cardi also performed “Bodak Yellow” in Spanish at NYC’s Dominican Day Parade earlier this month. Listen to the studio version of the remix below. [Billboard]