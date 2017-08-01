Film lovers have been aware of Call Me By Your Name ever since its rapturous reception at Sundance this year, but the film also offers something strictly for music fans, too: two new songs from Sufjan Stevens. Director Luca Guadagnino’s dreamy, Italian-set gay romance film was adapted from André Aciman’s 2007 novel and the first trailer, out today, features one of those new Sufjan songs, “Mystery of Love.”

Call Me By Your Name stars Timothée Chalamet as Elio, a precocious teenager whose family’s idyllic summer in 1980s Lombardy is gently upended by the arrival of a handsome, brusque American student (Armie Hammer). It won’t be released until November 24, but you can watch the trailer and hear a good bit of “Mystery of Love” below.

[Vulture]