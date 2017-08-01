New Music \
Bully Announce New Album Losing, Release “Feel the Same”
This fall, the Nashville punk quartet Bully will return with a new LP called Losing, the follow-up to their well-received debut Feels Like. They’ve also released “Feel the Same,” a new song from the album, a quick blast of fuzz that recalls Sonic Youth at their most compact and Live Through This-era Hole.
Sub Pop will release Losing, Bully’s first record for the venerated label. The album was engineered and mixed by Alicia Bognanno, the band’s frontwoman. Hear “Feel the Same” below and see the Losing tracklist after that.
Losing tracklist
01 Feel the Same
02 Kills to be Resistant
03 Running
04 Seeing It
05 Guess There
06 Blame
07 Focused
08 Not the Way
09 Spiral
10 Either Way
11 You Could Be Wrong
12 Hate and Control