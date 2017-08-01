Bully Announce New Album Losing, Release “Feel the Same”

This fall, the Nashville punk quartet Bully will return with a new LP called Losing, the follow-up to their well-received debut Feels Like. They’ve also released “Feel the Same,” a new song from the album, a quick blast of fuzz that recalls Sonic Youth at their most compact and Live Through This-era Hole.

Sub Pop will release Losing, Bully’s first record for the venerated label. The album was engineered and mixed by Alicia Bognanno, the band’s frontwoman. Hear “Feel the Same” below and see the Losing tracklist after that.

01 Feel the Same

02 Kills to be Resistant

03 Running

04 Seeing It

05 Guess There

06 Blame

07 Focused

08 Not the Way

09 Spiral

10 Either Way

11 You Could Be Wrong

12 Hate and Control