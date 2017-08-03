Bruce Springsteen’s Live Archive Is Adding 25 New Concert Recordings

Bruce Springsteen’s official live archive will soon add 25 new recordings for fans to download, beginning with a composite from two shows on his little-heard 1977 tour, the fansite Backstreets reports. Brad Serling, who maintains Springsteen’s live database and the show-streaming service nugs.net, made the announcement this week on E Street Radio, the all-Bruce satellite station.

On Friday, the archive will release the 1977 recording, which was made by Springsteen’s mid-70s sound engineer Chas Gerber from shows in Rochester and Albany, New York. These recordings are in mono, and comprise about two hours and 45 minutes of music all together. According to Backstreets, they are the first ’77 Springsteen recordings made directly from the soundboard that have ever been made available to fans, whether as a bootleg or an official release. The remaining 24 recordings will be released to the archive on the first Friday of each upcoming month.

While you wait, watch Bruce and the E Street Band’s give a ripping rendition of “10th Avenue Freeze Out” in New Jersey in 1978 below.