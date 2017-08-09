Bruce Springsteen Confirms Intimate Run of Broadway Theater Shows This Fall

In June, news leaked that Bruce Springsteen would be launching a run of intimate New York shows at a 960-capacity Broadway theater, and today, Springsteen confirmed that the concerts are happening. The New York Times reports that a show titled Springsteen on Broadway will run five nights a week between October 12 and November 26 at the Walter Kerr Theater, with previews beginning October 3.

Springsteen said in a statement that the show “is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music,” which may come as a slight disappointment to fans hoping to see the full E Street Band playing such a small venue. In addition to the music, Springsteen will also be reading from Born to Run, his 2016 memoir, the Times reports.

Ever since the news trickled out in June, the question on fans’ minds has been: how impossible will it be to get tickets, and how expensive will they be after scalper bots have snapped them all up? Now we know that Springsteen will be selling them through a relatively new Ticketmaster program called Verified Fan, which asks prospective attendees to jump through a number of hoops to prove they’re actually human, and which the company claims has kept 90 percent of tickets from appearing on the secondary market in the past.

Tickets will run between $75 and $850. For a shot at getting some, you’ll have to register in advance, a process that begins today and ends August 27. A random selection of registered users will determine who gets to buy a seat, and the proper sale will begin on August 30. Register here.