Britney Spears Frightened During Vegas Show as Man Rushes Stage

Britney Spears appeared shaken during a scary incident on Wednesday night (Aug. 9) when a man rushed the stage during one of her Piece of Me residency shows in Las Vegas. A fan-recorded video shows an unidentified person running onto the stage as Spears was performing her hit “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and immediately being tackled by security.

Standing 15 or so yards from the spot where the man rushed the stage, Spears at first seems unaware of what is going on, yelling to the crowd “are you guys having fun?” But she quickly realizes that something is off as three security guards surround her and she asks “is everything okay? What’s going on?”

Further video shows security―and a few of Britney’s male dancers―holding the man down on the stage and handcuffing him. Once Spears was safe side-stage, the intruder was promptly escorted from the venue, and fans can be heard in the videos shouting “a–hole! a–hole.”

Spokespeople for Spears and the Las Vegas Police Department could not be reached for comment at press time.

my baby almost got attacked on stage tonight I wanna cry pic.twitter.com/pKRESY6dQT — Emanuel Jenner (@emanueljenner) August 10, 2017

This article originally appeared on Billboard.