Brand New Fans Are Receiving CDs of a New Album Called Science Fiction

On Tuesday, emo-rock lifers Brand New posted news of the band’s long-delayed fifth album. A 500-copy vinyl presale appeared to sell out in less than 30 minutes. Today, multiple fans—apparently people who ordered the presale—report that the band’s label has mailed them CDs numbered in an edition of 500. According to one Reddit poster, the CD contains a single, 61-minute-long track titled with a set of coordinates, “44.5902N104.7146W,” which point to Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming.

Other people quickly ran the audio through Shazam, revealing alleged album title Science Fiction and song titles including “In the Water” and “Out of Mana.”

Finally, the CD packaging includes a cryptic Xeroxed text, ending with some dialogue quoted from the film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Read the full text below (via Reddit):

I am unsure what to do from moment to moment. My thoughts are scattered, always. When I see or hear recordings of myself being excited, I am embaraseed, and find myself false and unlikeable. I have realized over time that people close to me identify me as unreliable, and absent, and it is because in times when I am faced with a decision or responsibility that I am unable to shoulder, I isolate myself and ignore attempts at communication from others, instead of explaining my difficulties or asking for help. I am scared of implementing my ideas out of fear that in actuality they will not be perfect, and that they, and I, will subsequently receive harsh judgement. I have outbursts of rage and despair when I am alone. I am attepting to uncreate this reality. I am finding peace in commitment to others, and in hard work, and in the forgiveness that other people show me when they are faced with my faults. Where and when will I die? And then, what will I become? What are the strings that tie me to you, across unknown planes, made of? Or are there even strings? Or am I you? Are you, me?

e4 e5 – Nf3 Nc6 – Bb5 a6 – Ba4 Nf6 – Qe2 b5 – Bb3 Be7 – c3 0-0 – 0-0 d5 -exd5 Nxd5 -Nxe5 Nf4 Qe4 Nxe5 – Qxa8 Qd3 – Bd1 Bh3 14:

Anyways, queen takes pawn… okay?

Bishop takes knight’s pawn.

Huh, lovely move. Um… Rook to king one.

I’m sorry, Frank, I think you missed it. Queen to bishop 3, bishop takes queen, knight takes bishop. Mate.

Huh. Yeah, looks like you’re right. I resign.

Thank you for a very enjoyable game.

Yeah, thank you.

We love you again.

