News \

Watch Bonnie Tyler Sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” During the Solar Eclipse

Screen-Shot-2017-08-21-at-3.19.03-PM-1503343168
CREDIT: Cruise Critic

As we said she would, Bonnie Tyler did, in fact, perform “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a Royal Caribbean cruise with Joe Jonas’ DNCE as her backing band, just as today’s solar eclipse reached its totality.  Don’t believe me? Well, just take a look at all of this:

What a cultural moment; what a deeply iconic vibe. Perhaps unsurprisingly, sales of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” are up 500% this week.

Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: Bonnie Tyler, DNCE, eclipse 2017