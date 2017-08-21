Watch Bonnie Tyler Sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” During the Solar Eclipse

As we said she would, Bonnie Tyler did, in fact, perform “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a Royal Caribbean cruise with Joe Jonas’ DNCE as her backing band, just as today’s solar eclipse reached its totality. Don’t believe me? Well, just take a look at all of this:

Bonnie Tyler performs ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ live with @DNCE! We’ll be playing this song on repeat all week long ❤️🎶 A post shared by Cruise Critic (@cruisecritic) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Bonnie Tyler performs ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ live with @DNCE! We’ll be playing this song on repeat all week long ❤️🎶 #EclipseonRoyal pic.twitter.com/9zSpuPyCMT — Cruise Critic (@CruiseCritic) August 21, 2017

What a cultural moment; what a deeply iconic vibe. Perhaps unsurprisingly, sales of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” are up 500% this week.