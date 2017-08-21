Perhaps you had a great, relaxing time watching the eclipse today. Perhaps, like me, you forgot to procure glasses and glanced skyward for only a flicker of a moment before thinking better of it. (It was cloudy here in NYC anyway.) Or like Donald Trump, perhaps you threw caution and your terrible hairdo to the wind, gazing with bare eyes. But no matter how you spent your afternoon, you did not have a better or more relaxing time than 69-year-old Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, who tweeted the below photo of himself looking supremely chill, stretched out on a verdant lawn in some paper shades and Birkenstocks, accompanied a lyric from the timely Dead classic “Dark Star.” Look at him:

Dark star crashes, pouring its light into ashes… #SolarEclipse2017

📷: AJ Santella pic.twitter.com/9R54KRTFNQ — Bob Weir (@BobWeir) August 21, 2017

My man!