Watch Bleachers Play “Don’t Take The Money” on Seth Meyers

As a producer, Jack Antonoff has lately had a hand in some of the best big pop records we’ve heard. And as the frontman of the band Bleachers, Antonoff has also been cranking out some big songs of his own. The biggest of those is “Don’t Take The Money,” the first single from the new Bleachers album Gone Now. He and his band have already played “Don’t Take The Money” on Kimmel and Fallon. And last night, they did a relatively contemplative version of it on Seth Meyers. It’s still a good song, and it’s still a treat to see band playing with two drummers on a late-night show. Check it out below.

