Here’s the entirety of the information we have about Björk’s tenth solo studio album, the follow-up to 2015’s Vulnicura:

“I am excited to share with you that my new album is coming out very soon warmthness björk,” reads the handwritten message the artist posted to Instagram today. She’s sharing no additional details for now: Although preorders are already available, they’re simply labeled “new björk album.” Under the heading for “tracklisting” is the word “no.” But let’s focus on the good news: new Björk album, coming out very soon!