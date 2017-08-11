Today, the Styles Upon Styles label releases Mutation, a new EP from Brooklyn-based Bergsonist. The Moroccan-born producer Selwa Abd creates twisted, abstract electronic tunes with a constrained palette, providing an anxiety-ridden counterpoint to the euphoric lofi house boom. Today, we have a video for jittery track “Ressentiment,” an industrial fever dream of disorienting strength. The clip, directed by Greg Zifcak, smears fragments of sex, violence, and brutalism across a sepia-and-blue melange. It’s a perfect compliment to the corrugated kick drums and rattling snares battling through a laser filter war, before being subsumed in a monstrous synthscape. Watch the clip below.

Mutation is out today on Styles Upon Styles.