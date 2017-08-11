Beck Reveals New Album Title, Release Details

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Beck revealed the title of his new album, the follow-up to 2014’s Morning Phase. The record is called Colors and will see the light of day sometime in October. In the RS piece, Beck also spoke on his working relationship with album producer Greg Kurstin, a former member of Beck’s touring band. “Between the two of us,” Beck said of recording Colors, “we can play everything, and we don’t have to go through the filter of other people.”

Two track titles from the album were also revealed: “Up All Night” and “Fix Me.” “I suppose the record could have come out a year or two ago,” Beck said. “But these are complex songs all trying to do two or three things at once. It’s not retro and not modern. To get everything to sit together so it doesn’t sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking.” Read the full interview here.