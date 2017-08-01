A$AP Mob Detail Cozy Tapes Vol. 2, New A$AP Ferg Mixtape, and More

A$AP Mob have announced a slew of releases coming this month, which they’re releasing under the umbrella name “Awgest.” The next couple of weeks will see A$AP Twelvyy’s debut album 12 (August 4), A$AP Ferg’s new mixtape Still Striving (August 18), and A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy (August 25), which serves as the follow-up to last year’s group project.

While this is obviously A$AP Mob’s big month, the crew has been pretty consistent with releasing new cuts throughout the year. Predictably, the one that’s truly stuck is the A$AP Rocky-led “RAF,” which premiered on Frank Ocean’s blondedRadio last May and got a video last month. Catch the video again and view the projects’ cover art below.

A$AP Twelvyy’s 12

A$AP Ferg’s Still Striving

A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy