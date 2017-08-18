Stream A$AP Ferg’s New Mixtape Still Striving

A$AP Mob workhorse and Harlem’s papal authority A$AP Ferg has finally released his new mixtape Still Striving. The project is Ferg’s first since last year’s album, Always Strive and Prosper, and serves as the second announced effort in the Mob’s stacked August. The collective’s next project is the collaborative effort Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy. That is set to drop next Thursday night.

Still Striving’s feature list includes Harlem legend Cam’ron, Migos, Playboi Carti, and Meek Mill. The mixtape includes previously released tracks like the “East Coast” remix, “Nasty (Who Dat),” “Tango,” and “Aww Yeah.” Catch a stream below.