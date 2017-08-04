New Music \
A$AP Ferg – “East Coast (Remix)” ft. Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, More
A$AP Ferg mentioned in a Zane Lowe interview back in June that he was working on an “East Coast” remix featuring the likes of Busta Rhymes, Dave East, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, and more. The number of guests seemed absurd, but not at all undoable. Now that the track is here, it’s been revealed that the song features all of the above and Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg crammed into a five-and-a-half-minute track. In short: both coasts made the cut.
Listen below.