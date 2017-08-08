Arcade Fire’s Everything Now Is the Least Streamed No. 1 Album of 2017

Despite terrible reviews, Arcade Fire’s new album Everything Now landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a respectable enough total of 100,000 equivalent album units sold. The bad news for the band is that 94,000 of those came from traditional sales, which means the die hard Arcade Fire fans immediately snapped up full versions of the record, while relatively few others streamed it. This, of course, doesn’t bode well for the album’s long-term prospects. But just how low are the streaming numbers relative to other recent No. 1 records?

The New York Times notes that Everything Now notched just 7.9 million streams in its debut week compared to a whopping 46 million for the week’s No. 2 album, Kendrick Lamar’s four-month-old DAMN. But even more humiliating is the paper’s next stat:

Arcade Fire’s streaming number is the lowest for any No. 1 album since Bon Jovi’s “This House Is Not for Sale” in November, which reached the top with a nearly-negligible 315,000 plays.

At least the band still has its live show.