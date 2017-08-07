Arcade Fire’s Everything Now Is Their Third Straight No. 1 Album

Everything Now is Arcade Fire’s most critically lambasted album by far, but that hasn’t hindered their commercial success. The Canadian band’s latest sold 100,000 equivalent album units (94,000 in traditional sales), which is good enough to secure their third straight No. 1 album, Billboard reports.

In comparison, 2010’s The Suburbs sold over moved over 156,000 copies in its first week, while 2013’s Reflektor sold 140,000 units. The news wrapped up a promo run that included an Apple-backed live performance, a Zane Lowe talk, and a Late Show appearance.