Last week, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci ushered in the end of his own brief career in the Trump administration with an ill-advised and extremely colorful call to New Yorker political reporter Ryan Lizza. Today, the magazine has published an audio interview between Lizza and his editor-in-chief David Remnick about that fateful conversation and its aftermath, but they’ve really buried the lede with the way they’re presenting it. That’s because the audio also contains snippets of the call itself, which was previously only published as a text transcription. Sadly, the curse words are all bleeped out, but if you’ve been hankering to know what Scaramucci actually sounded like when he called his colleague Reince Priebus “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic” or mused about Steve Bannon sucking his own cock, now’s your chance. Hear it below.