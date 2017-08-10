Alice Glass Releases “Without Love” Video, Touring With Marilyn Manson

Former Crystal Castles frontperson Alice Glass has released a new single and video. Titled “Without Love,” it’s the singer’s first foray since 2015’s “Stillbirth.” The video is her first as a solo artist. The clip was directed by Floria Sigismondi, who’s worked with Perfume Genius, Bjork, and Katy Perry. Watch the video below.

Glass will also be hitting the road for a string of headlining shows and a handful of dates supporting Marilyn Manson. Those planned dates are as follows:

September 14 Los Angeles, CA, The Echo

September 26 Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts

September 27 Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore*

September 29 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE*

September 30 New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom*

October 2 Boston, MA, House Of Blues*

October 3 Huntington, NY, The Paramount*

October 5 Toronto, ON, Rebel*

October 6 Detroit, MI, Assemble Sound

October 7 Cleveland, OH, House Of Blues

October 8 Columbus, OH, Express Live!*

October 10 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre*

October 11 Milwaukee, WI, The Rave*

October 15 Houston, TX, HOB Peacock Lounge

October 17 Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater*

October 19 Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium*

October 20 Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex*

October 22 Portland, OR, Star Theater

October 23 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater*

October 24 San Diego, CA, The Observatory

October 27 Las Vegas, NV, House Of Blues*

October 28 Las Vegas, NV, House Of Blues*

October 29 San Pedro, CA, The Growlers Festival

October 30 Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues Parish

*with Marilyn Manson

Like “Stillbirth,” “Without Love” was cowritten and produced with former HEALTH member Jupiter Keyes. In 2014, after a public falling out in which Glass accused former Crystal Castles bandmate Ethan Kath of manipulation and abuse, Glass departed Crystal Castles and began releasing solo music. Her debut album is set to be released later this year.