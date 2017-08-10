New Music \

Alice Glass Releases “Without Love” Video, Touring With Marilyn Manson

Former Crystal Castles frontperson Alice Glass has released a new single and video. Titled “Without Love,” it’s the singer’s first foray since 2015’s “Stillbirth.” The video is her first as a solo artist. The clip was directed by Floria Sigismondi, who’s worked with Perfume Genius, Bjork, and Katy Perry. Watch the video below.

Glass will also be hitting the road for a string of headlining shows and a handful of dates supporting Marilyn Manson. Those planned dates are as follows:

September 14 Los Angeles, CA, The Echo
September 26  Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts
September 27  Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore*
September 29  Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE*
September 30  New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom*
October 2  Boston, MA, House Of Blues*
October 3 Huntington, NY, The Paramount*
October 5 Toronto, ON, Rebel*
October 6 Detroit, MI, Assemble Sound
October 7  Cleveland, OH, House Of Blues
October 8  Columbus, OH, Express Live!*
October 10 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre*
October 11 Milwaukee, WI, The Rave*
October 15 Houston, TX, HOB Peacock Lounge
October 17 Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater*
October 19 Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium*
October 20  Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex*
October 22 Portland, OR, Star Theater
October 23  Oakland, CA, Fox Theater*
October 24  San Diego, CA, The Observatory
October 27  Las Vegas, NV, House Of Blues*
October 28  Las Vegas, NV, House Of Blues*
October 29  San Pedro, CA, The Growlers Festival
October 30  Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues Parish

*with Marilyn Manson

Like “Stillbirth,” “Without Love” was cowritten and produced with former HEALTH member Jupiter Keyes. In 2014, after a public falling out in which Glass accused former Crystal Castles bandmate Ethan Kath of manipulation and abuse, Glass departed Crystal Castles and began releasing solo music. Her debut album is set to be released later this year.

