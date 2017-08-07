DOOM to Release 15 New Songs Over 15 Weeks; Hear “01. Notebook 00 – Negus”

Adult Swim’s vice president and creative director for on-air Jason DeMarco took to Twitter today to unveil a DOOM project called The Missing Book of Rhymes. The series will unveil 15 new tracks from the reclusive rapper over the next 15 weeks. That includes the project’s first song, “01. Notebook 00 – Negus” featuring the late Sean Price, which premiered on the website today. Listen below.

GUESS WHAT?? DOOM IS BACK AND ADULT SWIM IS BRINGING HIM TO YOU: https://t.co/2pUD4QNZBy 15 STRAIGHT WEEKS OF ALL NEW DOOM JAMS. — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 7, 2017

It's called "The Missing Notebook Rhymes," and we kick off today with a banger Featuring Sean Price (RIP) and the metal faced villain. — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 7, 2017

Come back every week for a new DOOM track, featuring all sorts of special guests. THE TIME OF DOOM IS AT HAND, ONCE AGAIN…. — DUKE TOGO DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 7, 2017

DOOM has remained dormant for the most part over the past few years. The long awaited Madvillainy 2 still doesn’t have a release date and DOOM’s last solo effort was 2009’s Born Like This. Adult Swim and DOOM’s relationship goes back over a decade: 2005’s The Mouse and the Mask, a collaboration with Danger Mouse, centers itself on samples from Adult Swim shows, and Madvillain’s “Papermill” landed on the Adult Swim Singles Program in 2010.

