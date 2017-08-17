Video: Actress – “Falling Rizlas”

Actress’s AZD is one of the best albums of the year, and of the enigmatic British producer’s career. Today, the musician born Darren Jordan Cunningham released a video for “Falling Rizlas,” a brief and placid interlude that’s sort of an unexpected choice for visual accompaniment. The clip shows a man in a creepy masked hazmat suit investigating what appears to be the murder scene of a guy who was wearing some very on-trend-for-2017 streetwear when he died. It was directed by Dean Blunt, a perfect aesthetic match for Actress if there ever was one. Watch it below.