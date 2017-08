Action Bronson is releasing the third and final installment of his very good Blue Chips series this Friday, and today he’s put out the third song from the tape, “9-24-7000,” featuring a very relaxed-sounding Rick Ross floating over a sparse, New Age-y beat. You can check out the previous two singles—“Let Me Breathe” and “Chairman’s Intent”—and listen to “9-24-7000″ below.