A List of Things Mark Kozelek Holds Up In His “Daffodils” Video With Sean Yeaton
In the hypertext, referential world of Mark Kozelek, getting through a song is like going down a Wikipedia K-hole. His new video—for the song “Daffodils,” from his collaborative album Yellow Kitchen with Parquet Courts’ Sean Yeaton—is no different. Kozelek sits in front of a webcam in a well-appointed room, holding up ephemera from his grab bag of touchstones. He lights a candle and swats a game board off a table. Other than that, some shadows flit on a glass door behind him.
Here’s a (nearly) complete list of all the shit he holds up during the 12-minute video.
- A paperback of My Life by Bill Clinton
- The Night Stalker: The Life and Crimes of Richard Ramirez by Philip Carlo
- The Bible by God, a huge paperback
- The Priests by Jane H. Miller
- The Undisputed Truth, a biography of Mike Tyson
- A CD copy of Black Star by David Bowie (2016)
- A postcard of a painting of a horse-drawn sleigh in a snowscape
- A VHS copy of Grave of the Fireflies
- A snowman plushie
- Anne Geddes’ Until Now hardcover (x2)
- Action figures of boxers in a match
- A weathered copy of a vintage Playboy magazine
- Smokin’ Joe the Autobiography of Joe Frazier
- This is the German Shepard by Capt. WM Goldbecker and Ernest H. Hart
- Life by Keith Richards (x2)
- A bottle of Teas’tea Pure Green Tea, 16.9 oz (takes a swig)
- A special edition of Time magazine with Barack Obama on the cover
- A CD copy of Sleep — Sleep’s Holy Mountain, still in plastic wrap
- A small yellow book with a rooster figurine atop
- A hand-painted ceramic dish, blue and white
- Various world currencies
- Chess set (knocks off side table)
- A silver clock
- A black LG flip phone
- A paring knife with a white plastic handle
- A prayer candle and lighter
- A small lute or some such
Watch the video below.
Yellow Kitchen came out in June on Caldo Verde.