A List of Things Mark Kozelek Holds Up In His “Daffodils” Video With Sean Yeaton

In the hypertext, referential world of Mark Kozelek, getting through a song is like going down a Wikipedia K-hole. His new video—for the song “Daffodils,” from his collaborative album Yellow Kitchen with Parquet Courts’ Sean Yeaton—is no different. Kozelek sits in front of a webcam in a well-appointed room, holding up ephemera from his grab bag of touchstones. He lights a candle and swats a game board off a table. Other than that, some shadows flit on a glass door behind him.

Here’s a (nearly) complete list of all the shit he holds up during the 12-minute video.

A paperback of My Life by Bill Clinton

by Bill Clinton The Night Stalker: The Life and Crimes of Richard Ramirez by Philip Carlo

by Philip Carlo The Bible by God, a huge paperback

by God, a huge paperback The Priests by Jane H. Miller

by Jane H. Miller The Undisputed Truth , a biography of Mike Tyson

, a biography of Mike Tyson A CD copy of Black Star by David Bowie (2016)

by David Bowie (2016) A postcard of a painting of a horse-drawn sleigh in a snowscape

A VHS copy of Grave of the Fireflies

A snowman plushie

Anne Geddes’ Until Now hardcover (x2)

hardcover (x2) Action figures of boxers in a match

A weathered copy of a vintage Playboy magazine

magazine Smokin’ Joe the Autobiography of Joe Frazier

This is the German Shepard by Capt. WM Goldbecker and Ernest H. Hart

by Capt. WM Goldbecker and Ernest H. Hart Life by Keith Richards (x2)

by Keith Richards (x2) A bottle of Teas’tea Pure Green Tea, 16.9 oz (takes a swig)

A special edition of Time magazine with Barack Obama on the cover

magazine with Barack Obama on the cover A CD copy of Sleep — Sleep’s Holy Mountain, still in plastic wrap

still in plastic wrap A small yellow book with a rooster figurine atop

A hand-painted ceramic dish, blue and white

Various world currencies

Chess set (knocks off side table)

A silver clock

A black LG flip phone

A paring knife with a white plastic handle

A prayer candle and lighter

A small lute or some such

Yellow Kitchen came out in June on Caldo Verde.