33 1/3 Announces New “Global” Book Series

The long-running 33 1/3 book series, which publishes short books about the history of classic or cult albums, is expanding their brand. Today, 33 1/3 Sound announced 33 1/3 Global, a new series designed to expand the reach of the albums the company focuses on to incorporate more music not made in North America or the UK. Different regions or countries will have their own imprint.

The first two volumes from the new series are a book on J-pop act Supercell’s Supercell Featuring Hatsune Miku by Keisuke Yamada (from 33 1/3 Japan) and one on tropicália legend Caetano Veloso’s A Foreign Sound (33 1/3 Brazil). According to the two imprint’s respective sites, books about Yoko Kanno’s soundtrack for Cowboy Bebop and Jorge Ben’s seminal África Brasil are also due out this fall.

The company’s announcement explains that fans of the series should also expect entries dealing with albums from “Australia/Oceania, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and more.” The Supercell book is out today, and the Veloso volume is due out on September 7. For more information, visit 33 1/3 Sound’s website.