While Zola Jesus’ last album saw the noise-goth queen stepping into the light, the upcoming Okovi is shaping up to be something much darker. Lead single “Exhumed” was beautifully punishing, but new song “Soak” is just beautiful — a shadowy, operatic ballad sung from the perspective of a serial killer’s victim and tinged with more than a little industrial menace. Listen below. Okovi is out 9/8 on Sacred Bones.

