Yusuf/Cat Stevens – “See What Love Did To Me”

Yusuf, the singer-songwriter formerly known as Cat Stevens, is releasing a new album this fall in honor of the 50th anniversary of his debut Matthew And Son. The album, titled The Laughing Apple, will feature new songs and covers of previous tracks.

Earlier today, Yusuf released a new song, “See What Love Did to Me,” with the artist’s familiar folksy sound. The artist shared his inspiration for the song in a statement shared with Rolling Stone: “‘See What Love Did to Me’ is a a song which extolls the virtue of Love and its destructive properties…based on a poem written by Yunus Emre, a Thirteenth Century Turkish poet. I fell upon the guitar riff back in 2006, while recording An Other Cup. It took eight years to find the right words and sentiments to marry with the joyous tune. It has musical ripples of Africa as well as India flowing through.”

Listen to “See What Love Did to Me” below.