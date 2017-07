Wolf Parade Announce Tour

After announcing their first album in seven years last week, Canadian indie quartet Wolf Parade are getting ready to go on a tour that will start next month. The trek will begin in their home country of Canada, then the group will make their way down to the States. Wolf Parade will be playing with Arcade Fire for several of the tour’s first dates.

Check out the schedule below. Cry Cry Cry is out October 6. Listen to the album’s lead single “Valley Boy” here.

Wolf Parade tour dates:

August 18-20 — Rock Creek, British Columbia @ Ponderosa Music & Arts Festival

September 5 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Center ^

September 6 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre ^

September 8 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

September 9 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Center ^

September 21 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena ^

September 22 — Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome ^

September 23 — Coral Gables, FL @ Watsco Center ^

September 24 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

September 26 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena ^

September 27 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center ^

September 28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

October 13 — Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre %

October 15 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom %

October 16 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

October 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

October 20 — Boston, MA @ Royale

October 21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 22 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

October 24 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

October 25 — South Saginaw, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

October 26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall %

October 27 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

November 15 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

November 17 — Paris, France @ Petit Bain

November 18 — Bristol, England @ Thekla

November 20 — Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory

November 21 — Manchester, England @ Gorilla

November 22 — London, England @ O2 Forum

November 24 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Orangerie)

November 25 — Nancy, France @ L’autre Canal

November 26 — Basel, Switzerland @ Kaserne

November 27 — Munich, Germany @ Hansa 39

November 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu

November 30 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

December 2 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Strand

^ with Arcade Fire

% with Charly Bliss